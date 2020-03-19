No scarcity of resources, do not resort to panic buying: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said steps are being taken to ensure that there is no scarcity of goods and appealed people not to go into panic buying to store essential commodities in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

"The government is taking all steps to ensure that there is no scarcity of essential commodities. I assure the countrymen that all step are being taken to ensure that there is no shortage of essential goods like milk, food items and medicines," said the Prime Minister in his address to the nation.

He exhorted everyone to work together and contribute fully to overcome the crisis of COVID-19. He further urged the citizens not to fall prey to misinformation.

Prime Minister said that during the time of such a global pandemic, it is important to ensure that 'humanity wins and India wins'. (ANI)

