No scarcity of sand, says Andhra Mines Minister Ramachandra Reddy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Mines and Geology Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Tuesday said that the government has agreed with 82 Patta landowners and permission has been given for sand mining in 10 Patta lands to overcome the sand crisis.

Addressing a press meet, he said, "Unlike the rainy season in the past ten years, this year the state has witnessed abundant rainfall. By this, Krishna and Godavari are flooding form the past 70 and 40 days respectively. At this situation, the state is witnessing sand crisis. The government is trying all the possible ways to overcome the crisis by supplying sand from Patta lands."

He also outlined that permission has been given for sand mining from other land areas as well.

"So far, the agreement was made with 82 Patta landowners and permission has been given for sand mining in 10 Patta lands,' said Minister.

He also mentioned that around 50,000 tonnes of sand has been also supplied to realty companies and necessary steps are being taken so that there is no trouble for the building construction workers.

"Already, we are making an agreement with landowners to pay Rs 100 per ton. Every year the state requires about two crore tons of sand. It means there will be no problem of the sand in the next five years,' he said.

After the announcement of the new sand policy in the state, initially, we provided 5,000 tonnes of sand, but today it has been increased to 45,000 tonnes, he stated.

"Already, 5 lakh tonnes of sand have been supplied to 1295 bulk consumers", Reddy said.

Minister Reddy also said that the government will be encouraging the setting up of M-sand units to provide an alternative to the sand.

'As an alternative to sand, the government will encourage M-sand units that can be manufactured from crusher stones. CM YS Jagan is considering the proposal to provide loans at 25 per cent interest for those who set up units in the existing metal quarries,' he added. (ANI)

