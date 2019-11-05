No separate environmental clearance needed to produce additional ethanol from B-heavy molasses: Javadekar

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The government on Tuesday said that no separate environmental clearance is required to produce additional ethanol from B-heavy molasses as it does not contribute to the pollution load.

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar announced this in a tweet.

"In yet another major decision for the benefit of farmers and sugar industry, the central government has declared that no separate environment clearance is required to produce additional ethanol from 'B' heavy molasses as it doesn't add to the pollution load," he said.

An Environment Ministry release said that sugar mills are expected to undertake the production of ethanol from B-heavy molasses and other by-products, resulting in an incidental increase in the production of ethanol without any increase in the total pollution load in the existing distilleries or sugar mills to which environmental clearance has already been granted.

The release said all proposals to undertake additional production of ethanol from B-heavy molasses, sugar cane juice, sugar syrup and sugar may be considered under the provisions of 7 (ii) (a) of EIA (environmental impact assessment) Notification, 2006 by the concerned expert appraisal committee for grant of environmental clearance. (ANI)

