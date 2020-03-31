No Shobha Yatra on Ramnavami, says J-K Dharmarth Trust

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Dharmarth Trust on Tuesday announced that there will be no Shobha Yatra or public celebrations during Ramnavami on April 2 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"In view of the national health emergency due to coronavirus the Dharmarth Trust has cancelled the public celebrations of Ramnavami including the Shobha Yatra," Mubarak Singh, the trust's president said in a statement.

"It is of utmost importance for the public to strictly follow social distancing practices and all preventive measures to break the chain of coronavirus," he added.

He also said that the Ramnavami rituals and aarti will be performed by priests inside the temple as per the traditions. Furthermore, this will also be broadcast live on social media from Sri Raghunath Ji Temple so that devotees can participate virtually online and pray from home.

Every year, the Dharmarth Trust along with other religious and social organisations carry out a Shobha Yatra from Sri Raghunath Ji Mandir, through Jammu Old City celebrating Ram Navami.

The Dharmarth Trust had closed all temples and shrines since March 20 this year under its management across Jammu and Kashmir divisions, and not allowing entry of any visitors or pilgrims.

The trust has announced that they will be fully cooperating and strictly following public safety and health guidelines including orders issued by government authorities related to the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

