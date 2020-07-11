No shortage of COVID-19 medicine in Goa, every patient treated as VIP: Rane

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 11 (ANI): Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said that the state has sufficient medicines to fight coronavirus and every patient is treated like a VIP.

"Every patient is given VIP treatment. Our government is committed to serving the people of Goa. Utmost care is being taken at the COVID hospital," said Rane.

Rane said the state health department is in the process of procuring another 1000 vials of Remdesivir and refuted reports in the media claiming that there is shortage of COVID related medicines.

He further stated that Goa has already received its first consignment of 30 vials of Remdesivir a couple of days ago from Hyderabad city.

"The Health Department is in the process of procuring the necessary medicines to treat COVID-19. We have already procured 30 vials of Remdesivir, which is given to the patient between the fifth and eighth day as per the protocol laid by AIIMS." Rane said.

The Health Department has also put in a requisition for 1000 vials of Remdesivir, he added. Rane said the BJP MLA Clafasio Dias is completely stable and is on "assistive medicines."

It is worth noticing that there were a couple of statements by the opposition MLAs raising doubts about the health status of Dias. (ANI)

