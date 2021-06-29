No shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Karnataka, says Dr K Sudhakar

Bengaluru (Karnataka), June 29 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday clarified that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Karnataka, stating that he was expecting allocation of more vaccines, which were not supplied to the state due to some reasons.

His response comes amid the reports of a shortage of vaccines at COVID vaccination centres, especially in parts of Bengaluru and other places, including rural areas.

"There is no shortage of COVID vaccine in Karnataka but the state was expecting more COVID vaccine allocation," Sudhakar said while speaking to the media.

The Karnataka Health Minister will be travelling to Delhi next week and is expected to meet the Union Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan and Union Cabinet Ministers to put forward the demand for more vaccines for Karnataka.

The state currently has 97,615 COVID-19 cases, as per the Union Health Ministry.

On Monday, Sudhakar had said that two cases of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 have been detected in the state to date and both are asymptomatic.



"As of now, we are watchful. To date we have two cases of Delta Plus variant, both were asymptomatic and none of their contacts was positive except for one primary contact of the Bengaluru infected person. That person is also asymptomatic," he had said. (ANI)