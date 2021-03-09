No shortage of development works in Baroda Assembly Constituency, says Dushyant Chautala

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 9 (ANI): Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said that there will be no shortage of development works in Baroda Assembly Constituency.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the portfolio of Development and Panchayat Department, said this while answering to a question asked by the MLA Baroda Assembly Constituency regarding the problem of drainage of wastewater in some villages during the ongoing budget session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha today.

Chautala said that under the second phase of 'River Yamuna Action Plan' and 'Swachh Bharat Mission - Gramin' scheme the work is going in villages Butana, Gangana, Shamri, Chidana and Mundlana of Baroda Assembly Constituency. The cost of this project is Rs. 2.80 crore.



"The cost of this project is Rs 2.80 crores and there will be no shortage of development works in the constituency and the ongoing projects will be expedited," an official statement said.

Chautala further informed that e-tenders will soon be floated to get additional work done in the villages of Kathura, Baroda, Bhanvad, Gharwal, and Rindhana.

Similarly, under the 'River Yamuna Action Plan' an estimate of Rs 1.85 crore has been made for the drainage of dirty water in village Bhanvad and Rindhana, informed the Deputy Chief Minister. (ANI)

