Visuals of general view of traffic movement on a road in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
No shortage of essential drugs, other medical products in Kashmir: DFCO

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:38 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Drug and Food Control Organization (DFCO) on Tuesday said that there is a sufficient stock of essential drugs and other medical products in Kashmir region.
"The enforcement staff of Drug & Food Control Organization conducted a thorough survey of retail outlets across the State. As per reports, there is sufficient stock of medical products available with dealers," an official release said.
The officials said that major companies operating in the valley are providing regular supplies of almost all categories of drugs including Antidiabetic (Human Insulin), Antihypertensive, Anticancer and other specialized categories of Medical Products to their supply chain located across the valley unhindered.
"It was given out that medicines worth Rs 50 crore approximately have been supplied to various distributors in the valley since July 20, 2019, till date," the release said.
The Heads of Healthcare institutions were informed to share any specific instance of the shortage of any category of Medical Product to the Deputy Drugs Controller Jammu.
The officials also urged the stakeholders to register their genuine concerns with the State Drugs Controller at Jammu Office.
Several restrictions were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir last month after the government scrapped some provisions of Article 370. However, the administration is lifting restrictions in a phased manner. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 22:06 IST

