No shortage of judges in Supreme Court: Govt

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:55 IST

Budget presents a "big picture", committed to path of fiscal...

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday that the Budget 2019 gives a "big picture" of the newly elected government which has received a strong mandate from the people of India and asserted that it was committed to the path of fiscal consolidation.