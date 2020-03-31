'No shortage of medicines to combat COVID-19'

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Department of Pharmaceuticals, under Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, is continuously monitoring the distribution and addressing issues of availability, supply and local related issues of medicines with the help of other departments, states and Union Territories (UTs).

A central control room (011-23389840) has been set up in the Department of Pharmaceuticals, which is working from 8 am to 6 pm, read a statement.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has set up another control room - helpline number 1800111255 - which functions round the clock. The control rooms deal with issues related to queries and complaints and messages dealing with COVID-19 as well as coordination of transport and other logistic services related to drugs and medical devices.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals is working in close coordination with line departments like Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, customs authorities, Central and State Drug Controllers, state governments, UTs, and various drugs and medical device associations, the statement added.

Also, it is continuously monitoring the production of medicines since the outbreak of coronavirus in China. After the lockdown, the department is facilitating the industry by addressing various issues arising from time to time as quickly as possible on top priority in consultation with various authorities including state and Union Territory governments.

"In case any issue pertaining to other Ministries/Departments comes or are brought to DoPs attention, the same is being flagged to the authorities concerned as a part of inter-departmental coordination and through empowered groups," it said.

The NPPA has directed manufacturers to produce and maintain sufficient stocks of essential drugs at any point of time. All efforts are made to ensure the production of drugs and medical devices during the period of lockdown, the statement added.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals is using digital platforms forming WhatsApp groups/email systems and using video conferencing facilities to ensure prompt action at various levels. (ANI)

