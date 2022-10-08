No significant rainfall from Oct 10 onwards in Delhi: IMD

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said all 12 stations in the national capital received moderate rainfall today and it is likely to reduce from tomorrow but the sky will remain cloudy.

However, the weather forecasting agency has not issued a warning or alert for Delhi.

The IMD said that the national capital will not receive significant rainfall from October 10 onwards, however, drizzling or light rain might happen.

Speaking to ANI, RK Jenamani, Scientist, IMD, said, "As per latest analysis, rainfall activity is occurring over north India due to interaction between western disturbance which is at the middle and upper troposphere and at the lower level there is a because its cyclonic circulation over the Gujarat region and from there the moisture because the wind is coming towards the Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR region and East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh. If we see the rainfall activity till 8:50 am in the morning, heavy to heavy rainfall occurred mainly over the UP and MP, Gujarat and Konkan region."



The IMD Scientist further said that Delhi today received moderate rainfall.

"Delhi mainly received moderate rainfall today. Safdarjung and Lodhi Road recorded 25 mm rainfall while the Palam area received only 4 mm rainfall today morning. But all 12 stations in Delhi received rainfall today. Thereafter rain has been picked and from morning till 2 pm the rainfall was around 15 mm over Safdarjung and this moderate rainfall will continue today. No warning was issued. It is likely to reduce from tomorrow but the sky will remain cloudy. No significant rainfall from 10 Oct onwards, drizzling or light rain might happen."

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan for two days.



"Heavy to very heavy rainfall might take place in some states for which an orange alert has been issued for October 8 and 9 for Uttarakhand, West UP, East UP and East Rajasthan," said IMD Scientist IMD.

He further said that Uttar Pradesh received the highest intensity of rain in the last two days.

"As per today's observation, the Kheri district and Gorakhpur area have recorded the highest rains. The rainfall intensity recorded in these areas were from 120 mm to 240 mm. Extremely heavy rainfall was also received at one station of UP," he said.

The IMD has also issued an alert in West Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat for today.

The national capital is receiving rainfall for the last two days. The rain in the city has brought down the temperature and helped to improve the air quality.

The continuous downpour led to waterlogging in several parts of Delhi and affected the traffic in the city.

Delhi Traffic Police urged the residents to plan their journey keeping in mind the traffic jams due to waterlogging.

"Traffic is affected on New Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Zakhira towards Anand Parbat due to waterlogging near Anand Parbat red light. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

The traffic police also informed that they are ensuring smooth movement of traffic and adequate police personnel are deployed to ensure the same. (ANI)

