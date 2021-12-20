No situation of blackout in Jammu and Kashmir, says Union Power Minister

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Union Power Minister RK Singh on Monday said that there is no situation of blackout in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to the media here in New Delhi, RK Singh said, "There is a minor impact at a few places but by and large, things are normal. In Jammu, only 15-20 per cent of feeders are affected. There is no situation of blackout.



Union Power Minister further said that talks are on with employees union to know their demands and grievances.

Earlier, on Sunday, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Raghav Langer had said that the power sector reforms are inevitable, as the Centre has directed the administration to ensure the same.

The Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Raghav Langer had also written to the Indian Army seeking assistance for the restoration of electricity supply following a strike by the electricity department personnel. (ANI)

