No social distancing seen in areas of Delhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): The residents of areas close to Jama Masjid were on Sunday were seen shopping for essentials without maintaining social distancing although most of them were wearing masks.

"People are only going out to purchase essentials; the police are patrolling the area continuously. No one is going out to just roam around for fun," said Chand, a resident.

"The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid also makes announcements regularly requesting people to not venture out of their house," he added.

Social distancing is one of the measures through which people can avoid contracting the virus.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown which has been imposed to stop the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. And the citizens have been asked to only venture out of their houses to get essentials.

Meanwhile, the total confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 979, including 48 foreigners, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The number of deaths due to the infection rose to 25. (ANI)

