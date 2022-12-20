No special privilege to private security agencies under Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, says MHA

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): There is no special privilege/immunity provided to the private security agencies and their security guards under Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005, said the Ministry of Home Affairs in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Member of Parliament Girish Chandra has asked question on the number of private security agencies in the country and whether any special privilege/immunity has been provided to private security agencies and their security guards under Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005.

Responding to the question, Nityanand Rai, Minister of State in the ministry of home affairs said that Private Security Agencies in the country are regulated as per provisions of the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005 [PSAR Act]. Further, as per the Act, Controlling Authorities appointed by State/UT Governments have been assigned the duties of issuance of licence and regulation of private security agencies in a State/UT.



The data pertaining to the numbers of private security agencies in the country is not maintained centrally. This data is maintained at the level of State/UT.

However, in the year 2019, the Central Government has developed a 'Private Security Agency Licensing Portal' to facilitate the States/UTs for online issue of licence to private security agencies. As per the web portal, there are 19526 licenses of Private Security Agencies as on 15.12.2022 out of which 1267 licenses are in Uttar Pradesh. There is no special privilege/immunity provided to the private security agencies and their security guards under Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005.

On being asked whether the age limit for private guards would be reviewed as there are old age persons engaged as private security guards.

Rai replied that As per Section 10(1)(b) of the PSAR Act, 2005, a private security agency can employ or engage any person of the age between 18 years to 65 years as a private security guard. At present, there is no proposal for review of age of private security guards. (ANI)

