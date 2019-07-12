No structure of AMU campus in Murshidabad: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury informs LS

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday raised in the Lok Sabha the issue of delay in setting up the campus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Murshidabad, a Muslim dominated area in West Bengal.

"AMU campus was to be established in areas like Malappuram, Kishanganj, and Murshidabad where there is more Muslim population," the Congress leader said in the Lok Sabha.

"I come from Murshidabad. No structure has been constructed on the land that has been allotted for the AMU campus. I would like to draw the attention of the House towards it," he said.

AMU is a central university. It was originally established by Syed Ahmad Khan as Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental College in 1875. Laer in 1920, the college became the Aligarh Muslim University. Its main campus is situated in Aligarh. (ANI)

