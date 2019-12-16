No student died in Sunday's violence: Jamia VC Najma Akhtar

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday dismissed rumours and said that no student had died in the violence that took place in and around the university campus yesterday.

"There has been a strong rumour that two students died, we deny this totally, none of our students died in the incident. About 200 people were injured of which many were our students," Akhtar said in a press conference here.

Akhtar also said that they will file an FIR against Delhi Police for bursting into the campus premises without permission.

"There has been a lot of property damage on the University campus. How will all this be compensated? There has been an emotional loss as well. Yesterday's incident was unfortunate. I also appeal to everyone to not believe in any kind of rumours," she said.

The Vice-Chancellor was addressing the press conference after an executive council meeting in her office over yesterday's violence.

The Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, senior professors, associate professors and four government nominees were among those present at the meeting.

This comes after several students were injured after a protest against the new citizenship law turned violent in Jamia Nagar area on Sunday. (ANI)

