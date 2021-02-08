No substance in PM Modi's speech in RS, Congress concerns over farm laws rejected: Kharge

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had overlooked Congress suggestions about lacunas in the three new farm laws and there was "no substance" in his reply in the Rajya Sabha to the motion of thanks on the President's address.

He also said that the Prime Minister had "suggested giving legal guarantee for MSP" when he was Gujarat Chief Minister and alleged that he had taken a different stance now.

"The Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crop procurement is there but our farmers want that MSP should be legally guaranteed in the Act. Narendra Modi as chief minister suggested that farmers should be guaranteed MSP in writing. He has made U-turn over his remarks," Kharge told ANI.

He alleged that the central government "is misguiding farmers" and PM Modi had "sought to defend the three black farm laws".

Kharge, who also addressed a press conference, said the government has rejected concerns and suggestions over farm laws.



"There was no substance in PM Modi's speech in Rajya Sabha. He overlooked Congress' proposal on what is lacking in three farm laws and rejected concerns of farmers and scientists saying nobody knows everything. Are we fools?" he asked.

In his reply to the motion of thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister Narendra referred to remarks of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in support of reforms in agriculture.

He also said problems of agriculture should be resolved and invited all parties to move forward for the welfare of the farmers.

Referring to the minimum support price, the Prime Minister said, "MSP is there, MSP was there. MSP will remain in the future".

He said that affordable ration for the poor will continue and mandis will be modernised.

Farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi since November 26 last year against the three new farm laws. They are protesting against Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

