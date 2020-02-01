No symptomatic or suspected coronavirus case reported yet: Punjab Health Minister

Chandigarh [India], Feb 1 (ANI): As many as 1,804 passengers have been screened for coronavirus at Amritsar and Mohali airports, and at border check posts of Attari and Dera Baba Nanak, Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said on Friday.

"A total of 1,804 passengers have been screened for coronavirus at Amritsar and Mohali airports as well as border check posts of Attari and Dera Baba Nanak so far. No symptomatic or suspected case has been reported yet," Sidhu said.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the government is taking all precautionary measures and spreading awareness.

Asked about instructions for tourists, Sawant said, "We cannot ban anyone from coming to Goa. At airports, we are screening. Any suspected cases which arise, we are isolating them separately." (ANI)

