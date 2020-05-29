No talks between Prime Minister Modi and Trump on Ladakh: Sources

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The last conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump took place on April 4, 2020, on the subject of hydroxychloroquine, informed sources over the matter told ANI on Friday.

This is in contradiction with the US President's claim that "PM Modi not in a good mood" over Ladakh issue.

"The last conversation between them was on April 4, 2020, on the subject of hydroxychloroquine. Yesterday, the Ministry of External Affairs had also made it clear that we are directly in touch with the Chinese through established mechanisms and diplomatic contacts," sources said. (ANI)