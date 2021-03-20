No threat to Amarnath Yatra, security arrangements will be done: J-K DGP

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Friday said there is no threat to Amarnath Yatra and the security forces will make necessary security arrangements.



"We know the kind of security which is required for Amarnath Yatra and we are going to make the arrangements accordingly. There is no threat to the Yatra," Singh told reporters.

"Like every year, the yatra arrangements are being done. There is a set drill and we know what kind of security is required on the highways, camps, community kitchens and on the twin tracks of Pahalgam and Baltal. The arrangements are being done on the same pattern," he added.

This year Amarnath Yatra will commence in June. (ANI)

