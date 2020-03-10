No threat to Kamal Nath government, says Cong leader Shobha Oza

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): There is no threat to Chief Minister Kamal Nath led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, said party leader Shobha Oza here on Tuesday.

"There is no threat to Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government. The meeting of the legislative party was good. All Congress MLAs including Independents were present," Oza told the reporters.

"We have the number. We will fight this together. MLAs who were rounded up were told that Scindia Ji has to demand a Rajya Sabha seat. So, they need to come together," said Oza.

"But when the talks of Jyotiraditya Scindia going to BJP started doing rounds, these MLAs got angry. They all are in contact with the Chief Minister. The government has no threat. We will prove the majority in the Assembly," she added.

Senior party leader Lakshman Singh has also said the Congress is capable of dealing with all situations.

"94 MLAs attended the party meeting. The Congress party is capable of dealing with all situations. You will see the people repose their faith in the Congress in the future too. Whatever situation arises, the Congress will fight it," said Singh while speaking to reporters.

A meeting of Congress legislative party was held here at the residence of Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Political turmoil has gripped Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of Scindia from the party. He is likely to join the BJP on Wednesday.

Scindia's decision to leave Congress was followed by resignations from 22 party MLAs loyal to him. The legislators who have resigned include six ministers as well. (ANI)

