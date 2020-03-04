No threat to Kamal Nath govt, says Digvijaya Singh

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said that there is no threat to the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

The remark came after allegations were leveled against the BJP for reportedly holding at least eight Madhya Pradesh MLAs against their will at a Gurugram hotel.

"There is no problem. We all are united. Kamal Nath will hold a press conference in Bhopal today. There is no threat to the government," Singh told reporters here.

Earlier, Singh on Wednesday had said that one of those lawmakers, suspended BSP MLA Ramabai, has come back despite BJP leaders trying to stop her.

"When we got to know, Jitu Patwari and Jaivardhan Singh went there. People with whom our contact was established were ready to come back to us. We were able to get in touch with Bisahulal Singh and Ramabai. Ramabai came back, even when BJP tried to stop her," he had said.

"BJP's Rampal Singh, Narottam Mishra, Arvind Bhadauria, Sanjay Pathak were going to give them money. Had there been a raid, they would have been caught...We think 10-11 MLAs were there, only four are still with them now, they will also come back to us," he added.

The Congress leader also said that Ramabai was brought to the national capital by a charter flight on Monday by a BJP leader.

On Tuesday night, Madhya Pradesh Ministers and Congress leaders Jitu Patwari and Jaivardhan Singh were seen coming out of the ITC Resort in Gurugram's Manesar along with suspended BSP MLA Ramabai.

On Monday, Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state.

Singh on Tuesday accused BJP of resorting to horse-trading in order to bring down the Kamal Nath government. (ANI)

