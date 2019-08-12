No time to think, people had to be rescued: Guj cop who waded 1.5 km in floodwater with children on shoulders

Morbi (Gujarat) [India], Aug 12 (ANI) A Gujarat policeman who carried to safety two children over his shoulders by wading through waist-deep floodwater for over 1.5 kilometres in Kalyanpur village here has become a sensation on social media.

The heartwarming video of constable Pruthviraj Jadeja rescuing the children was widely shared on Twitter earning praise from many including chief minister Vijay Rupani who tweeted his appreciation for the policeman's hard work and dedication.

Several parts of Gujarat have been badly hit by floods following incessant heavy rains in the state.

Jadeja was part of the police team called in to help students of a school in the Kalyanpur village who were unable to get out after water accumulated around the school building after hours of rain.

"We received information regarding the presence of over 40 people trapped near Kalyaan road. Our team reached to the spot and rescued everyone. The situation was such that there was no time to think. People had to be rescued at any cost. So I carried both children on my shoulders," said Jadeja



Additional Director General of Police, Gujarat Police, Shamsher Singh also praised the constable calling his actions "heroic".

Twitter users showered their love and respect for the policeman with some urging the government to raise salaries of the cops.

"This took my heart away! @PMOIndia please let's give better salaries, better facilities, a much better life than they really deserve ... to all our police forces, Army, Navy, Air Force and their families too !! Its is the highest honour to serve the nation n let it be so!" a user wrote.

Some of them also questioned the government for not providing the necessary equipment to the personnel carrying out rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected state. (ANI)

