Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal (File photo)
No truth in insinuations that Maleeha Lodhi was 'removed': Pakistan

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:57 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 4 (ANI): Pakistan on Friday refuted reports that Maleeha Lodhi was "removed" from the post of the country's envoy to the UN, in a bid to douse the controversy which had erupted after Munir Akram was announced to be Lodhi's successor.
"There is no truth whatsoever in insinuations that Dr Maleeha Lodhi was 'removed' for any reason. She completed her tenure and as FM had said, she served Pakistan with distinction and commitment and organised the Prime Minister's successful UNGA visit with skill and dedication," Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Mohammad Faisal said in a tweet.
On September 30, it was reported that Islamabad had appointed Akram as the country's Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, replacing Lodhi who has held the position since 2015.
Her exit was being linked to her "failure" to muster international support at the United Nations on Pakistan's position on Kashmir.
Lodhi was known to embarrass Pakistan on the international forum, having used a fake picture to lay grave charges against India previously. In her most recent goof-up, she erroneously referred to British PM Boris Johnson as the Foreign Minister in a tweet regarding an engagement done on the sidelines of the recently held 74th session of the UN General Assembly.
Khan had gone to the US to participate in the latest session of UNGA. As expected, he sought to internationalise India's internal decision to repeal Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir but was snubbed by the global community.
However, Lodhi had, in a series of tweets after the announcement of Akram's appointment, said that she had planned to move on after UNGA following a "successful" visit by the Prime Minister.
"It has been an honour to serve the country and I'm grateful for the opportunity to do so for over four years. Representing Pakistan at the world's most important multilateral forum was a great privilege. I had planned to move on after UNGA following a successful visit by the PM," she had said.
Lodhi said she was humbled by the "appreciation" she received for Khan's visit and wished her successor best of luck over his new appointment.
"I am humbled by the appreciation I have received for the PM's visit and the support I have also received over the years. I wish my successor Munir Akram the best of luck!" she had said in another tweet. (ANI)

