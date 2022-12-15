No verdict today, Kerala HC posts plea of removed Senate members for further hearing

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 15 (ANI): The Kerala High Court did not give a verdict today and posted the plea of 15 removed members of the Kerala University Senate for further hearing on next Thursday. The 15 members of the Kerala University Senate have challenged the decision of the Kerala Governor (Chancellor) of removal.

The Court was supposed to pronounce the verdict today, but after considering the new petitions regarding this matter, the court said that it will give its verdict after hearing the new petitions.

In the last hearing, Kerala High Court lashed out at Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan in a petition challenging the removal of senate members of Kerala University saying that the Chancellor who is the Governor is behaving like a child.



The Single Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that "This is not how people in high positions should behave. Pleasure is personal. Pleasure cannot be withdrawn because one does not like the person. It is not good for those in high positions."

Removed 15 members of the Senate approached the High Court challenging the decision of the Governor (Chancellor) of removal.

According to the petitioners, "The Chancellor is exercising powers under the Kerala University Act, 1974 and this Court has the ability to examine the reasonableness of the action of the Chancellor.

"While withdrawing the pleasure, if the action of the Governor is illegal, arbitrary or capricious, this Court can exercise judicial review on the powers exercised by the Chancellor under the Statute. No reasons have been stated by the Chancellor while exercising powers under proviso 4 to Section 18(3) of the Act and the petitioners were not heard," the petitioners stated. (ANI)

