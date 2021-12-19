'No visible sign of sacrilege' says police after man beaten to death in Punjab's Kapurthala gurudwara

Kapurthala (Punjab) [India], December 19 (ANI): A day after a man was lynched in Amritsar for attempted sacrilege at Amritsar's Golden Temple, an unidentified man was allegedly beaten to death by locals at Nizampur in Punjab's Kapurthala district on Sunday for allegedly disrespecting the 'Nishan Sahib' at the village Gurudwara.

Inspector-General, Jalandhar Range, GS Dhillon today said that as per investigations there was no visible sign of sacrilege and police is investigating the allegations.

Addressing a press conference here, Dhillon said, "No visible sign of sacrilege at Gurdwara sahib was found. An FIR has been registered under section 295A."

"Information about the attack on police, and man killed being verified. If it appears to be murder then FIR to be registered accordingly," the IG said.

"As it was a sensitive issue, police used restraint. Those people who managed to do this were more in number than the police. People's emotional sentiments were high after the incident at Golden Temple," the Inspector-General added.



A video of people beating up the man who allegedly attempted sacrilege with the Nishan Sahib has gone viral on the Internet. He was later handed over to the police but some people reportedly insisted that the man be questioned in front of them and the man was allegedly beaten to death in an ensuing scuffle.

Kapurthala SSP Harkamalpreet Singh, said people had locked up the man whom they claimed they had seen disrespecting the Nishan Sahib (Sikh flag) in the early hours today.

The official said that it appears to be a case of theft.

"The youth was wearing the jacket of Gurdwara students. This would indicate that that the youth had come with the intention to steal."

Meanwhile, DGP, Punjab, Sidharth Chattopadhyaya said in a Twitter post today: "I have taken serious note of the unfortunate incidents in Amritsar and Kapurthala. Any attempt to violate the communal harmony in the state will be dealt with a firm hand. Stern action will be taken against all those disturbing the law and order in Punjab." (ANI)

