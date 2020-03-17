No visitor allowed to meet prisoners for next two weeks in TN due to coronavirus

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): As a precautionary measure to combat the spread of coronavirus, no visitor or family members will be allowed to meet prisoners in Tamil Nadu for the next two weeks, said DGP Prisons Sunil Kumar Singh on Tuesday.

The DGP also said, "A special monitoring room has been set up inside the prisons to screen all new prisoners. Soaps are being provided and prisoners are advised to clean their hands often." (ANI)