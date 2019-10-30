No witness confronted with Chidambaram since his arrest in August, says son Karti

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday said that no witness has been confronted with his father P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case since former Union Finance Minister's arrest in August.

Taking to Twitter, Karti said that the "whole cycle of CBI, ED and judicial custody" of the former Union Minister was "farcical made for media drama".

"This whole cycle of CBI, ED and judicial custody of my father P Chidambaram is a farcical made for media drama. After 70 days, what do we have? No confrontation with any "witness" or undeclared global accounts/properties. A "chargesheet" for 9.96 lakh received by Che by a company," Karti, an MP from Shivamogga, tweeted.

Earlier today, a special court here sent Chidambaram to judicial custody till November 13 in connection with the case being probed by the ED.

Considering his medical condition, the court also allowed Chidambaram to have home-cooked food, his spectacle, prescribed medicines and the use of western toilet during the judicial custody.

Chidambaram was produced before the court on the completion of his ED custody in the case.

The court had, on October 24, extended the ED custody of Chidambaram till October 30 in connection with the case.

The ED, which is probing the money laundering charges against the leader, had arrested him on October 16.

The CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as Union Finance Minister. Thereafter, the ED had lodged a money laundering case in this regard. (ANI)