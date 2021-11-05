No words enough to do justice to monumental contribution of Adi Shankaracharya towards preserving our culture: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that no words are enough to do justice to the monumental contribution of the great Adi Shankaracharya towards preserving our culture.

"No words are enough to do justice to the monumental contribution of the great Adi Shankaracharya towards preserving our culture. In Kedarnath today, I had the honour of dedicating to the nation the Shri Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi unveiled the statue of Adi Shankaracharya on the premises of the Kedarnath Temple in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.

The Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

The Prime Minister also laid foundation stones and dedicated to the nation various development projects in Kedarnath. (ANI)