'No work, no pay': U'khand govt on General-OBC Employees Association strike

Dehradun (Uttarakhand [India], Mar 3 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday said that employees who have taken leave without specifying the reason will be considered to be involved in the strike demanding reservation in promotion, and therefore they will not get paid.

"In view of the Uttarakhand General-OBC Employees Association strike, the state government has implemented the order "no work, no pay" with immediate effect. During the strike, if an employee takes leave without any reason, he will also be considered to be involved in the strike," informed State Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh.

On Monday, scores of general and OBC employees began their indefinite strike over the issue of reservation in promotion affecting the work at the state level.

Significantly, the work of all the government offices including the secretariat is being severely affected due to the strike of about 70 per cent of the employees across the state.

The protestors have also warned to stop emergency services in the state from March 5 onwards. (ANI)

