Nobel committee deputy leader Asle Toje praises PM Modi's statement "This is not era of war"

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Deputy leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Asle Toje here on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for telling Russian President Putin that "this is not the era of war."

Speaking to ANI, Toje said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that 'this is not the era of war' was an expression of hope. India has given signals that this is not how we should resolve world disputes today. PM Modi has the worth majority of the world's population behind him."

Talking about the Russia-Ukraine war he said, "War in Ukraine is a tragedy. This is the war that needs to be brought to the end. All nations and countries of goodwill should try to find a solution and that regard intervention by India to remind Russia of the consciousness of the actual use of nuclear weapons was very helpful," he added.



India didn't speak in a very loud voice and didn't threaten anybody, it just made its point known in a friendly manner. India is one of the primary powers of the world, "we need more of that in International politics," Toje said.

"I am not in India as Deputy leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, I am here as a Director of International peace and understanding and as a friend of India," he said.

Giving the message of 'Peace', Toje said, "Let us join together in the cause of peace across all boundaries. The great Mahatma Gandhi gave us all advice that is equally applicable no matter where you live in the world. Be the change you want to see... In that spirit, I have visited India to learn and I have learnt a lot." (ANI)

