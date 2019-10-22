Nobel laureate Prof Abhijit Banerjee. File photo/ANI
Nobel laureate Prof Abhijit Banerjee. File photo/ANI

Nobel laureate Prof Abhijit Banerjee reaches Kolkata

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:59 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Nobel laureate Prof Abhijit Banerjee on Tuesday reached his hometown Kolkata after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today in the national capital.
"The PM started by cracking a joke about how the media is trying to trap me to say anti-Modi things. He is watching TV. He is watching you guys. He knows what you are trying to do," Prof Banerjee recounted his meeting with the prime minister with media persons.
Terming it as a unique experience, he said that the Prime Minister spoke about governance and bureaucracy.
"It was a privilege to have this meeting with the Prime Minister. He was kind enough to give me quite a lot of time and to talk a lot about his way of thinking about India, which was quite unique," he said.
"He (Modi) talked about the way he sees governance in particular ... and how it, therefore, creates structures of elite control over the governance process," added Prof Banerjee.
The renowned economist also revealed how the Prime Minister is taking steps to reform the bureaucracy.
"He also very nicely explained how he is trying to reform bureaucracy to making it more responsive to understand ways in which the people's views need to be taken into account and expose them more to the reality on the ground," said the Nobel Laureate.
"I think it is a very important point for India to have a bureaucracy that lives on the ground and get its stimulus from how life is on the ground. Without that, we get an unresponsive government," he signed off, saying a thank you to PM Modi for the unique experience.
During the meeting earlier today, Prime Minister Modi said that Prof Banerjee's passion towards human empowerment is clearly visible and the country is proud of his achievements.
"Excellent meeting with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee. His passion towards human empowerment is clearly visible. We had a healthy and extensive interaction on various subjects. India is proud of his accomplishments. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours," the Prime Minister tweeted alongside a photo of the meeting.
Prof Banerjee, an Indian-origin economist and an academic professor, was jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences along with his French-American wife Esther Duflo and American economist Michael Kremer "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."
The 58-year-old Kolkata-born economist is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, US. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 23:16 IST

Bihar: RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari announces to take leave from...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): RJD vice president Shivanand Tiwari on Tuesday announced to take "leave" from the current assignment he was holding in the party as he wanted to write the memoir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 23:13 IST

PM Modi meets JP Morgan International Council members, discusses...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met the JP Morgan International Council here and discussed his vision for making India a US $ 5 trillion economy by 2024.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 23:09 IST

Two more accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case arrested from...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested, two people suspected to be behind last week's killing of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari, from the Gujarat Rajasthan border.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:56 IST

Odisha: Nandankanan Zoo gets 3 female Nile crocodiles, 8 yellow...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Nandankanan Zoo on Tuesday got three female Nile crocodiles and eight yellow anacondas including four females.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:41 IST

Proud to be Australian-Sikh, says Aussie envoy after Amritsar visit

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Australian High Commissioner to India, Harinder Sidhu who was part of a delegation of heads of foreign missions, which visited the Golden Temple termed it as an "uplifting experience" and that she is proud to be an Australian-Sikh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:39 IST

BJP, Congress in close race in Haryana, says exit poll

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): BJP and Congress are in a neck-to-neck fight in Haryana Assembly elections, an exit poll said on Tuesday with the ruling party slightly ahead of its main rival.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:39 IST

Re-polling at 5 booths in 5 Assembly constituencies in Haryana...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Re-polling would be conducted at five polling booths in five assembly constituencies in Haryana on Wednesday. The re-polling would be held from 7 am to 6 pm.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:33 IST

Bihar: Three children drown while taking bath in pond

Samastipur (Bihar) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Three children drowned while taking bath in a pond, in Samastipur district's Damodarpur on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:27 IST

Athawale urges people to opt for inter-caste marriage to end casteism

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday urged the people to opt for inter-caste marriages to "end casteism".

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:14 IST

PMC Bank collapse: Account holders rue they won't be able to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): It is the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, an occasion of joy, but ever since the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank collapsed, the Sikh community people here have been left dejected.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:11 IST

Last rites of Indian Army's Rifleman Gamil Kumar Shrestha...

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Last rites of Indian Army's Rifleman Gamil Kumar Shrestha was held here on Tuesday evening.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:05 IST

Haryana, Maharashtra polls over but organisational polls yet to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): To dwell on party's performances in the recently concluded assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra and to prepare for the upcoming elections in Jharkhand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda held a three-hour-long meeting attended by senior

Read More
iocl