Nobody demolished Babri Masjid like no one killed Jessica: P Chidambaram at Khurshid's book launch

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said things took a predictable course within a year after the Supreme Court's verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi.

Addressing the launch event of Salman Khurshid's book Sunrise over Ayodhya, which is on the Ayodhya verdict, the former finance minister said, "Whatever happened on December 6, 1992, was terribly wrong. It debased our constitution. After the Supreme Court judgement, things took a predictable course, within a year or so everyone who was accused was acquitted. So like no one killed Jessica, nobody demolished Babri Masjid."

Chidambaram further said, "After 75 years of Independence, we are not ashamed to say that nobody demolished Babri Masjid."



"Due to passage of time, both sides accepted it (Ayodhya verdict). Because both sides have accepted it, it became a right judgement, not another way around. It's not a right judgement which both sides have accepted," he added.

Before Chidambaram, Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made Ram Janmbhoomi dispute a national issue because former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's "Gandhian socialism failed in 1984".

"When they (BJP) remained confined to just 2 seats in 1984, they decided to make this a national issue (Ram Janmbhoomi dispute) because Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Gandhian socialism failed in 1984. So, they were forced to walk the path of hardcore fanatic religious fundamentalism for which Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its ideology is known. Advani Ji's yatra was the one that divided society. He sowed seeds of hatred wherever he went," Singh said. (ANI)

