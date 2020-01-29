Nobody dying despite the cold: Dilip Ghosh on Shaheen Bagh protestors

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Stoking yet another controversy, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday wondered why the protestors at Shaheen Bagh were not dying despite the chilly winter in the national capital, while a lot was said about people dying in queues when demonetisation happened.

"During demonetisation, a lot was said about people dying in queues. Now, when women are sitting with children where the temperature is 4-5 degree Celsius, nobody is dying. What amrit (nectar) did they take?" Ghosh said here.

Protests have been going on at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 last year against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court last week seeking appropriate directions to the police to open the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch contending that the road closure is causing huge inconvenience to people. (ANI)

