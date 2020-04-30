Nobody is doing anything during COVID crisis; SC refuses to stay Central Vista project

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the Central government's project for the redevelopment of the Central Vista in the national capital.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, refused to stay the Central vista project after hearing a petition filed by Rajeev Suri challenging the decision to notify a change in land use regarding the redevelopment plan.

"During this COVID-19 crisis, nobody is going to do anything. There is no urgency," the bench said while refusing to stay the project.

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, senior law officer appearing for the Central government, told the apex court that the Parliament is being constructed and asked why is there a problem?

"Why should anyone have any objection to it," Mehta told the top court.

The petitioner, Rajeev Suri informed the apex court that the development activities were irreversible and the respondents have already approached the authorities for clearance.

Suri strongly opposed the Central Vista project on the ground that it involves a change in the land use of the green area, in the Lutyen's Zone, adjoining Rajpath and Vijay Chowk for building a new Parliament and government offices.

Suri, in his petition, further contended that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) does not have the power to bring about the proposed change in this area's (Lutyen's zone) land use and master plan and only the central government can do so. (ANI)

