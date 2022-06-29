Nobody should do politics on Udaipur beheading incident: BJD MP Prasanna Acharya

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha Prasanna Acharya on Wednesday condemned the incident of Udaipur and said that nobody should try to do politics over such an incident, adding that prime duty of the state government is to control the situation.

While talking to ANI, Prasanna Acharya said," it is a most unfortunate, unwanted incident that has happened in Udaipur, Rajasthan and all such things should be unanimously condemned by all political parties irrespective of the political difference. We should unitedly condemn and control such incidents."

"The incident has taken place in the state of Rajasthan. I think the prime duty of the concerned state government is to take immediate steps to control the situation and take the culprits into task" BJD MP told ANI.



BJD MP criticized Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot for his comment that there is a tense atmosphere across the country and Prime Minister should address the nation.

Acharya said, "For all such issues, I don't think it is appropriate to drag the name of the Prime Minister. Nobody should try to do politics over it. We must keep such things above politics. If we will do such petty politics then it will go against the interest of the country and against the interest of the unity of the country."

" I want to reiterate that in all such cases, the post of the Prime Minister and the office of the Prime Minister should not be dragged into. whatever step is required, the Prime Minister and the Government of India will take it definitely."

Earlier on Tuesday, a shopkeeper was murdered by two men in Rajasthan's Udaipur. The Udaipur murder was recorded on camera and its video has gone viral on social media. The shopkeeper is believed to have been killed over a social media post supporting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma. As tensions flared up, section 144 has been imposed in Rajasthan. (ANI)

