Nobody wants to kill Sanjay Pathak: MP Law Minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Law Minister PC Sharma on Saturday said that nobody wants to kill BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak and that his 'threat to life' claim was nothing but drama.

"Nobody wants to kill him. This is just drama. But if the court or Economic Offences Wing (EOW) finds any sort of corruption, it will be killed," Sharma said responding to Pathak's claims that his life was in danger.

He said that Pathak was part of Congress Party for a long time before he jumped ship to BJP and he knows that the party doesn't do revenge politics.

Sharma was speaking on the statement made by the BJP leader after his resort in Bandhavgarh was demolished by the administration.

Pathak, who is a three-time MLA from Vijayraghavgarh constituency, reportedly alleged that the Kamal Nath-led government in the state is resorting to vendetta politics by involving him in the MLA poaching row.

Pathak was a Congress MLA from 2008 to 2014. He joined BJP in 2014 and was appointed as minister of state in 2016 in the then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Cabinet.

Recently, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state. (ANI)

