Nobody will get freedom by breaking India: J-K Governor

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 30 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday said those who are seeking freedom by moving to Pakistan are free to do so, and asserted that nobody will be granted freedom by breaking India.

Launching a scathing attack on local politicians in Jammu and Kashmir, Malik, while addressing an event here, claimed that politicos showed false dreams of "autonomy" to people.

"Local leaders in Jammu and Kashmir never spoke the truth. They kept showing dreams of autonomy to the people. For at least a year, my shawl seller used to ask me - sir, would we get freedom? I told him 'you are already free and if you think freedom is in going to Pakistan, then go, who is stopping you?' There will be no freedom by breaking India," he asserted.

In a veiled attack on political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, Malik said, "The leaders would return from Delhi and address a gathering where they would display a green handkerchief to show that they have support from Pakistan."

Mocking the neighbouring country, he continued, "Pakistan is unable to handle its own (country), what good will it do to you?"

The Governor also asked the gathering to work for the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We need to tell the people and youth of Jammu and Kashmir that we have to work for the development of the state," he said.

Malik had recently stoked controversy by saying that terrorists should gun down those who have looted the country and their state.

However, he later clarified that he should have avoided the comment, which, he said, was made in a "fit of anger". (ANI)

