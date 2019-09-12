Noida: 1 injured, 3 arrested after encounter with police

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): An encounter took place between Noida police and Pardi gang miscreants on Wednesday late night near Noida Sector-50, Link Road.

According to the police, four accused have been arrested in this case.

"An encounter broke out following which four criminals were arrested. Aatish Pardi, one of the criminals, who is from Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, was shot at and has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. While the police managed to arrest Sandeep Chaudhary, Pawan and Gajendra Pardi, others managed to escape," Vineet Jaiswal, City SP, Noida told ANI.

The accused were arrested along with two cars- Ertiga and Honda Civic and many other stolen things. The police also recovered illegal pistol, cartridges, two screwdrivers, one iron cutter, one wire cutter, small torches, one scissor move spray, and four masks, in a black bag, he added.

The criminals have also admitted to committing theft in the past.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

