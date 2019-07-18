Noida: 2 Iraqi nationals looted by men claiming to be cops from outside hospital

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Two Iraqi nationals have alleged that some men, claiming to be cops, have looted their US$30000, from outside a private hospital where their brother is admitted for a liver transplant.

Abdul Waris, their translator said, "Some men approached both of them, showed their cards and said they are cops. They accused these two of carrying cannabis and demanded to check their bag which had US$30000. The miscreants then pushed both of them and fled away with the money."

Police are checking the CCTV footage and have registered a case in this matter, he added. (ANI)

