Noida: 8 arrested, 1457 vehicles penalised for violating traffic rules

Noida [UP], July 8 (ANI): Eight people were arrested and 1,457 vehicles were penalised in Noida and Greater Noida areas in a span of just over three hours on Sunday evening for violating traffic rules, police said.

The offences included number plates with names, caste or other unauthorised writings on them.

'Operation Clean 7' was carried out between 6:30 pm to 10 pm during which 99 vehicles were impounded across Gautam Buddh Nagar for not having valid documents.

Among the 1,457 vehicles penalised, 977 were two-wheelers and 480 were four-wheelers.

As many as 67 stolen mobile phone displays, a pistol, a cartridge, a country-made pistol and five live cartridges were also seized, the police added. (ANI)

