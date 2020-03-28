Noida administration fixes prices of vegetables, fruits for home delivery by mobile vendors

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): After it informed people of the sector-wise list of grocery stores offering home delivery of products, Noida Authority on Saturday said that maximum prices of vegetables and fruits sold by area mobile vendors during doorstep delivery have been fixed by the district administration.

"The office of the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar has issued a list of rates of vegetables and fruits sold by mobile vendors during doorstep delivery. These cannot be sold at a price higher than what is mentioned in the list," Noida Authority said in a tweet.

The measure has apparently been taken so that people are not fleeced.

The list mentions the maximum rate of onion at Rs 35 per kg and that of potato, tomato, cucumber, pumpkin and cauliflower at Rs 30 per kg.

The maximum rate of orange has been fixed at Rs 60 per kg, apple at Rs 100 per kg, banana at Rs 60 per dozen and grapes at Rs 100 per kg. (ANI)

