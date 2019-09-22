Noida builder pays over 22 crore to administration for clearing dues

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): In a massive recovery of dues, Noida administration on Saturday received a payment of over 22 crores rupees from a construction company having projects in the district.

The ET Infra Developers Private Limited submitted two demand drafts amounting to Rs 21 crore and 1.25 crore rupees in lieu of instalment and interest on lease rent respectively.

In a letter to Tehsildar of Gautam Budh Nagar on Saturday, the real-estate firm informed that the payments were made in regard to clearance of dues against its project on a plot in Sector-16 of Noida.

ET Infrastructure owed the amount to the Noida Authority. On this plot, the real estate firm has developed a project known as World Trade Tower (WTT). (ANI)

