Noida: Case registered against seven persons accused in driver's murder

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A case has been registered against seven persons in connection with the alleged murder of a truck driver here.

The driver, identified as Vimal Tiwari's dead body was recovered from the new Yamuna bridge in Kalindi Kunj which connects Delhi and Noida on Saturday morning. Reportedly, the driver had an argument with the bouncers at the toll plaza while he was crossing the bridge at around 12.30 am on an intervening night between Friday and Saturday.

The driver was asked to pay a toll tax of Rs 14,500 which he was unable to do. He called up the owner of the truck and made him speak to the toll plaza bouncers. After that, the bouncers let go off the truck. But the driver's body was found after 6 hours near the toll booth on the Yamuna bridge.

"On the complaint of the deceased's brother Ram Singh Tiwari, we have registered a case under the relevant section against the seven accused. After post-mortem, wounds have been reported on the deceased's body hence murder cannot be ruled out. We are scanning the CCTV footage from the area and pursuing the accused," Shwetambar Pandey, City DSP, Gautam Buddh Nagar said. (ANI)

