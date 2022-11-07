Noida: Chain-snatching accused arrested in police encounter

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Noida Police apprehended two criminals, accused of chain snatching, in an intervening night's encounter in Bisrakh on November 6, officials said.

The arrested persons, identified as Mohit and Himanshu are residents of Meerut and Muzzaffarnagar respectively.

Acting on a tip-off Noida Police launched a search and cordon operation to arrest the wanted criminals. "An intimation was received that the accused are active in Bisrakh, following which SHO Bisrakh and Outpost Incharge Gaur city 2 launched an operation to nab the criminals," police said.

According to police the accused were involved in a chain-snatching incident that took place under the Bisrakh Police Station limits on October 12.





Saad Mia Khan, ADCP Central Noida said, "On October 12, near the Bisrakh Police Station, a chain-snatching incident took place. The team was constantly engaged for its unveiling. Pertaining to which names of two people, Mohit and Himanshu who are residents of Meerut and Muzaffarnagar, came to the fore."

According to the police, the accused were involved in a similar incident of chain-snatching in Merrut and also had a previous criminal record.

"A tip-off was received that the accused are that these people are active in Bisrakh, following which, SHO Bisrakh and Outpost Incharge Gaur City 2 launched a search and cordon operation and arrested them in a police encounter under the same operation," Saad Mia Khan, ADCP Central Noida said.

"One associate is absconding," police added.

Police investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

