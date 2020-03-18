Noida cops trained, put on alert over Covid-19

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Amid coronavirus outbreak, police in Noida have been put on alert after an extensve training.

The training programme of cops, with focus on prevention and control of Covid-19, was held under the watch of Police Commissioner Alok Singh.

As a part of the training, medical kits were distributed to all the police personnel.

The Police Commissioner made an appeal to staff to stay safe from coronavirus and to save everyone from the disease.

A total of 137 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the outbreak as pandemic and said that Europe has emerged as the new epicentre of the disease. (ANI)