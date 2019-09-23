Representative Image
Noida: CyPAD busts bogus call centre placement racket, six arrested

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 16:35 IST

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The Noida Police's cybercrime unit, CyPAD, has busted a bogus call centre placement racket and arrested six people including the mastermind of the gang, in connection to this case.
According to the police, the accused were arrested on September 21 and some incriminating evidence including a server, 12 hard disks, 18 mobile phones, four laptops and much more have been seized from the accused person's possession.
Five bank accounts have also been seized by the police.
The gang has duped over 1,000 gullible job seekers to the tune of Rs 2 crore on the pretext of providing them with high paying corporate jobs.
According to the police, the gang used to operate a full-fledged call centre in a high-end business complex situated in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The gang members used to purchase bulk data from a prominent job portal by posing as placement service company professionals. (ANI)

