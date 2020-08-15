Noida entry gate at Delhi-UP border lit up in tricolour on I-Day

Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, the Noida entry gate at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border was lit up in tricolour on Saturday.

Several flyovers and underpasses have also been illuminated in tricolour on the occasion in the city.



Celebrations for the Independence Day in Uttar Pradesh and around the country were downsized this year owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag in Vidhan Sabha premises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hoisted the tricolour from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day.

"Congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on this festival of Independence Day. The sacrifice and the resolve to free the country of lakhs of sons and daughters of Maa Bharati are the reason for us being able to breathe in independent India today. This is a day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This is also a day to show gratitude to security personnel including that of Army, paramilitary, and police ensuring our safety," Modi said in his address to the nation. (ANI)

