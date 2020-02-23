Noida-Faridabad road near Shaheen Bagh open for vehicular movement

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): In a relief to the commuters travelling from Delhi to Noida, the Noida-Faridabad road which had been blocked for over two months due to the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Shaheen Bagh, is now open for vehicular movement.



The road was reopened on 21 February but was later barricaded by the police.

The Supreme Court-appointed mediator on the Shaheen Bagh issue, Sanjay Hegde, had also expressed his disappointment over the same.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Hegde had said, "This morning we were very happy about the opening of the Noida-Faridabad road by the police. This brought substantial relief to the Faridabad commuters. However just as we were happy we were deeply disappointed later when we heard that the road was again barricaded by the police for no apparent reason."



The Supreme Court had on Monday appointed senior lawyers Sanjay Hegde and Sadhna Ramachandran to visit Shaheen Bagh and talk to protesters to convince them to hold the agitation at an alternative site.



The apex court has fixed the matter for further hearing on February 24. (ANI)

