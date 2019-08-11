Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): A girl allegedly tried to commit suicide on Saturday at GIP mall in Sector 38A here.
The girl, who is yet to be identified, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital for her injuries.
She sustained critical injuries after jumping from the third floor of the mall.
The police reached the spot and an investigation has begun. (ANI)
Noida: Girl tries to commit suicide by jumping from 3rd floor of GIP mall
ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 05:44 IST
